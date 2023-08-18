The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nate Oversteps

Here’s the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers:

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) oversteps his boundaries.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) puts Adam (Mark Grossman) in his place. Later, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) discuss their moves against those seeking to take them down. Look for Victor to put both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam on notice regarding their new company.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) receives some startling information. Later, Elena is finally able to put Nate in her rearview mirror.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) grills Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and tests her lover Nate. Will Dr. Hastings pass?

Nick: The Newman playboy and his ex-wife Sharon (Sharon Case) are having a tough time working with Adam. Watch for Nick to have a heart-to-heart with Sally (Courtney Hope) regarding the future of their romance.

Sally: The scheming redhead stuns Adam

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) debates changing his occupation.

Tessa/Mariah: The ladies (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) are shocked when they get a diagnosis for baby Aria regarding her hearing.

Kyle/Summer: The estranged couple (Michael Mealor and Allison Lanier) makes a significant choice about the state of their marriage. Meanwhile, Kyle and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) huddle together.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!