Hope and Liam are having a chat at the cabin. They are thinking back to the night they “lost” Beth. They flashback to Liam trying to fly a helicopter to get to Hope on a stormy night. Later in the evening, they grieved together as baby Beth was taken by Dr. Buckingham and sold to Steffy via Taylor. She had been taken from Hope and replaced with another woman’s dead child. Liam’s larger point is Thomas new FOR MONTHS Phoebe was actually Beth. He used the information to manipulate Hope and was only foiled by Douglas (fictional Los Angeles’ smartest resident). He concludes by reminding her how he had to fight Thomas to stop him from kidnapping her and taking off in a chopper (Whether folks like Liam or not, it’s important to remember this history).

Liam admits he’s still hurt and angry but also wants her to really think through how much pain and heartache Thomas has inflicted. He seems to understand why Hope turned to Thomas, but wants her to know she is better than Thomas.

