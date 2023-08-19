On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion - Living Room: Justin calls Sonny to tell him about Victor’s death. Bonnie enters and she tells Justin he doesn’t have to be strong for everyone. With that, he dissolves into tears. He recovers and they look at a picture of Justin and Victor. He tells the story of how Victor hated him with Adrienne but eventually gave his blessing.

Flashback: Victor tells Justin he dreamed of the day he could return with his son to his home village in Greece to celebrate his wedding. Though not his son, Victor has these same feelings for him. Justin asks him to be his best man as Victor is his closest relative and best friend (this episode is going to dehydrate me).

Salem PD - Shawn D’s Office: Belle tells Shawn Douglas about Victor’s death. Shawn D. goes into a tirade about how Kate and Victor hid Claire’s paternity (they made it look like Philip was the father). Further, he thinks he never had a relationship with Victor because he was named after Grandpa Shawn (anyone else think that last reference was odd?).

Belle reminds Shawn Douglas how they had gotten past all those unfortunate events. Shawn D. doesn’t believe Victor would ever have forgiven him for shooting Bo, but Belle assures him he would’ve understood. Shawn D. can’t hear what she’s saying as he believes Victor would never have been on the plane had he not put a bullet in Bo. He thinks everyone of his friends and family blame him, as well. In a fit of anger, Shawn D. asks Belle to leave him alone and exits.

Brady Pub: Chloe offers Kate her condolences about Victor. She also thinks Kate must be thinking of Philip whom she also lost (well… sort of). Kate is suspicious why Chloe is being so nice to her. She laughs and says Victor’s death has made her think about her origin story with Philip.

Flashback: Victor tells Maggie that Chloe destroys everyone she touches - Philip, Daniel, Lucas and Brady. Chloe overhears as Maggie cuts for her.

Chloe can’t imagine what Victor would think about her and Xander. Kate is confused and Chloe updates her on their relationship. Kate notes she’s not wearing a ring. Chloe explains she’s trying to make sure Xander learning about Gwen and Sarah didn’t influence his decision to propose. In addition, she wants to consider her lingering feelings for Brady and her love for Philip. She begins to cry for what she’s lost but also for Kate’s loss of a child.

Flashback: Victor wonders why Philip faked his own death. Kate adds he framed Brady for his death. Victor assumes Chloe is to blame but Kate explains Philip isn’t in his right mind.

Kate looks at Chloe and says she has something to tell her. Just then, Xander texts to say he’s going to check on Maggie. Chloe thanks Kate for their conversation. Kate wishes her luck and Chloe exits. Afterwards, Kate calls Philip to tell him about Victor.

The Spectator: Xander reflects on a very good memory of Victor.

Flashback: Victor gives Xander a family heirloom as a wedding gift and as a symbol of him being a true Kiriakis.

They quickly make up and Brady explains how Chloe shut him down. Xander thinks he’s once again being tossed over for one of Victor’s “golden boys.” Brady quickly lets Xander know he wasn’t always a golden boy and knows a bit about being in the doghouse with Victor.

Flashback: Victor has been monitoring Brady’s business decisions and thinks he was trying to destroy Titan from the inside.

Brady tells Xander that Victor pitted all the younger relatives against one another because he thought it brought out the best in people. Xander acknowledges how screwed up Victor’s ways were but notes they all fell in line because they loved him. With that, Brady and Xander embrace (I may need an IV before the end of this episode). They agree they can’t stand one another but still exchange a loving look before they both exit.

Kiriakis Mansion - Maggie and Victor’s Bedroom: Maggie cries as she lies in bed. Just then, Julie enters thinking she could was in need of a friend.

Flashback: Victor is professing his love to Maggie at their wedding.

Maggie tells Julie how happy Victor made her in their time together. Julie says no one thought their marriage would last, but Maggie brought out the best in Victor (he was even given an ornament on the Horton Christmas tree). Maggie recalls Victor pulling her out of the depths after Mickey’s death.

Flashback: Maggie and Victor having lunch at the mansion discussing their youth. She says he reminds her of the emotions of her younger days. Victor made her feel alive, and she believes Victor would approve of their relationship. Victor gets weepy as Maggie makes him so happy.

Maggie thought her days of love were over after Mickey’s death.

Flashback: Mickey and Maggie exchange rings at their wedding.

Maggie considers the words “til death do us part.” On your wedding day, you’re not thinking about the day those words will have the ultimate meeting. Victor made her realize risking her heart, after losing Mickey, was worth it. Julie says she got past losing Mickey and will do the same with Victor. She begins to think of all the battles she’s won in her life - learning to walk again, sobriety, even returning from the dead (a pretty low bar in Salem). She even beat Bonnie Lockhart!

Flashback: Maggie is confronting Bonnie about taking over her life after everyone thought she was dead (Maggie was victim #3 of Marlena’s when she was the Salem Serial Killer).

Maggie thanks Julie for raising her spirits. She’s grateful to have Julie as both her niece and her friend. Julie reminds Maggie about saving her life.

Flashback: At the farmhouse, Julie is at the stove when her clothes catch on fire. Maggie runs in and smothers her in a rug.

Julie promises to return the next day and they embrace.

Endings

Bonnie arrives, much to Maggie’s chagrin, with some sleepy time tea. Victor’s death has made her remember her time with Mickey. She always knew his heart belonged to Maggie.

Flashback: Mickey and Maggie meet for the first time at the farmhouse (he had lost his memory).

Julie comes downstairs and chats with Justin about Victor. She doesn’t think anyone knows just how vulnerable he was. He walks her out as she promises to tell him stories.

Shawn Douglas sits alone with a drink and ignores a call from Belle.

Chloe and Belle connect and discuss the fallout from Victor’s death. Belle explains about Shawn Douglas’ grief and anger. Before Chloe leaves, Belle apologizes for her outburst about Xander. Chloe thanks her because she was thinking about saying yes… just as Brady walks up.

Xander walks into the Kiriakis mansion looking for Maggie and finds a very pregnant Sarah.

The episode ends with a multitude of flashbacks of Suzanne Rogers as Maggie.

Happy 50th Anniversary to Suzanne Rogers!

