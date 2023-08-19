On today's General Hospital recap: Finn asks if Gregory is sick and his father tells him he's been diagnosed with ALS. Finn says other conditions have similar symptoms but Gregory says extensive tests were done and the results were conclusive. He couldn't find the way to tell his son, which upsets Finn.

Gregory says things will change, and already have since Finn now looks at him differently. He goes on to say he didn't want to be a burden and is happy he's had time to get to know both of his boys. Gregory says things have progressed and explains what happened that evening. He's upset he put Violet in danger but Finn says no one will judge him.

Gregory admits Alexis knows but he couldn't bring himself to tell his boys. Finn promises he'll be by Gregory's side through it all. Gregory asks for help telling Chase.

“Eddie” finds Tracy hung over in the kitchen and she complains Brook Lynn kept getting her drinks. She mentions it was a luau and “Eddie” thinks that sounds like fun. Tracy accuses him of not facing up to the realities of his life.

“Eddie” tells Tracy he knows she wants to have him committed, and Tracy admits she asked Olivia to do it. He insists he's Eddie Maine and can't choose who he is. Tracy says she's never going to give up on her son. She asks why he's at the mansion and not at Sonny’s. He admits Sonny's place isn't right for him. Tracy believes it’s evidence Ned is still in there somewhere.

Sonny stops by Carly's to offer her a favor but she's quick to tell him that she doesn't need anything from him. Carly says she's worried about Drew and asks if Sonny can get a message to him. Sonny says he has a connection who can get Drew out of solitary so she can go see him. He says it's a gift, the favor he wants to do for her, no strings attached.

Kristina wonders why Molly didn't invite her to the sushi party. Molly says it wasn't about Kristina as she wanted to tell the others they found a surrogate. Molly says the surrogate is perfect and can start right away. She says she wanted the announcement to be a happy occasion and didn't want Kristina to mess that up.

Kristina questions why Molly is using a stranger rather than her own sister. Molly says it's a contract and both sides benefit. Kristina counters that Molly won't be related to the baby. Molly says if Kristina was the surrogate, no one would be allowed to forget what she did for them. Kristina calls Molly selfish and insecure as she leaves. (NunuMolly is a giant nunuBitch)

Sam tells Dante about Molly's dinner party and how she and Kristina are upset with each other. Dante tells her about Cody losing it at the station. Dante gets a call that Valentin's car never went anywhere near ELQ the night Anna's house caught fire. The two discuss Valentin and how he lied to Anna.

Valentin welcomes Anna into his suite at the Metro Court. She knows she needs to accept what happened and be grateful it wasn't worse. Valentin reassures her they will get through this and find out who did it.

Martin shows up and Valentin pretends to be surprised by the visit. Anna overhears Martin mentioning that Valentin was the one to call him out in the middle of the night. Dante calls Anna to tell her Valentin's car was nowhere near ELQ and there was no water main break that night.

Anna snoops through the papers Martin dropped off and finds PIkeman letterhead.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!