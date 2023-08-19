Days of Our Lives icon Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) celebrated 50 years in Salem on August 18. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the milestone.

She reflected:

I’m kind of shocked that I’ve been on the show for 50 years; I mean, how many people can say that? Not many. I’m touched that they wanted to do something.

Rogers continued:

I’m honored and very moved, and I’m grateful. I guess it’s a testament to the fact that the show wanted to keep me around, and the audience liked the character. And I still love what I’m doing, so it’s all a win.

When she first joined DAYS, Rogers inked a three-year deal. She said: