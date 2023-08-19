Skip to main content
Suzanne Rogers
Suzanne Rogers

Suzanne Rogers Talks 50 Years on Days of Our Lives: "I'm Honored"

The soap legend discusses five decades in Salem

Days of Our Lives icon Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) celebrated 50 years in Salem on August 18. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the milestone.

She reflected:

I’m kind of shocked that I’ve been on the show for 50 years; I mean, how many people can say that? Not many. I’m touched that they wanted to do something.

Rogers continued:

I’m honored and very moved, and I’m grateful. I guess it’s a testament to the fact that the show wanted to keep me around, and the audience liked the character. And I still love what I’m doing, so it’s all a win.

When she first joined DAYS, Rogers inked a three-year deal. She said:

I thought that was so long. Then, when that contract was coming to an end, about six months down the road, they wanted to sign me to seven years. I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness’. But by that point, I realized how much I loved what I was doing and how nice it would be to have a steady job.

