Suzanne Rogers Talks 50 Years on Days of Our Lives: "I'm Honored"
Days of Our Lives icon Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) celebrated 50 years in Salem on August 18. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the milestone.
She reflected:
I’m kind of shocked that I’ve been on the show for 50 years; I mean, how many people can say that? Not many. I’m touched that they wanted to do something.
Rogers continued:
I’m honored and very moved, and I’m grateful. I guess it’s a testament to the fact that the show wanted to keep me around, and the audience liked the character. And I still love what I’m doing, so it’s all a win.
When she first joined DAYS, Rogers inked a three-year deal. She said:
I thought that was so long. Then, when that contract was coming to an end, about six months down the road, they wanted to sign me to seven years. I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness’. But by that point, I realized how much I loved what I was doing and how nice it would be to have a steady job.