Lily and Heather are chatting it up at the GCAC. Lily is thrilled Lucy will be staying in town for the foreseeable future and knows Daniel will be too. Heather concurs saying how much Lucy loves her father. Lily compliments Heather on how well Lucy has turned out and what a wonderful kid she is. Lily warns the upcoming high school years may not be easy. She mentions how she was best friends with her children, but then suddenly they began to drift away.

Lily mentions how interested Lucy is in her origin story with Daniel and how it happened in high school. Heather patiently listens and says she’s glad the two of them found their way back together. They both agree Daniel seems happy when Lily gets a business call she needs to take… leaving Heather by herself to sigh and look as if she’s never been so happy someone got a phone call in her life.

Next Week

Victoria questions Kyle about Audra.

Sharon chats with Esther.

Lily sees an intimate moment between Daniel and Heather.

