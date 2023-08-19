The Young and the Restless schemer Audra (Zuleyka Silver) may have met her match in Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Silver teased what's to come with Audra and Nikki in an interview with Soaps.com.

The socialite knows there's more to Audra than meets the eye, but she's playing her cards close to the vest for now. Silver explained:

Nikki doesn’t trust Audra. I think she’s the only person on the canvas who has really been able to see through Audra and her tactics. What’s interesting is Nikki is in a position of power and could fire Audra with a snap of her fingers, but she hasn’t.

Why is that? Silver suggested:

I’m not sure if maybe Nikki recognizes a part of herself in Audra. Or maybe Nikki admires Audra’s brazenness!

Either way, there's plenty to come for these two ladies. The actress shared: