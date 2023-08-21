The Bold and the Beautiful Promo for the week of August 21-25

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo:

Are Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) really over each other? This week, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) implores Liam to get over Hope kissing her big bro Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) while Hope's mama Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells her daughter to end her tryst with the Forrester heir and fight for her marriage.

Will the two repair their romance or call it quits? Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promos!