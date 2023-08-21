Skip to main content
GH Sasha
image caption
Sofia Mattsson

General Hospital Promo: Gladys Tries to End Sasha's Mental Health Torment

General Hospital Promo for the week of August 21-25, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo: 

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) put their heads together with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to find out who torched the former WSB agent's home. 

Meanwhile, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) sees the damage her actions have caused Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) mental health and wants it to stop. But will Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) allow it? Watch the promo below!

Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!

