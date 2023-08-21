On today’s General Hospital recap: Anna finds herself alone when she wakes up and snoops through Valentin's briefcase. When he returns, Valentin says he was at ELQ to make sure everything's running properly. She says she wants him to help her find out who's trying to destroy her life, and why. Valentin says he's making inquiries of his sources but there may not be any quick answers. He gets a text from Sonny and heads out.

Robert and Diane sit in chambers and make small talk about the car show she attended. He gets a call about Anna's house and rushes out to the Metro Court and the two share a hug. Anna's upset about the personal items, from Robin and the kids that are gone now. She asks Robert to stay with her while she calls Robin. Anna tells Robert she needs to figure out who's after her and who she can trust.

Olivia finds Eddie eating cold lasagna (nope, not a euphemism!) and makes small talk about his late nights. Eddie mentions working on some music and is inspired by Elvis. He says music makes him who he is.

Olivia gets a call from Monica, who checks in on Ned's progress, and Olivia tells her things are okay between them. Eddie sings his latest song to Olivia which resonates with her and she thanks him for sharing it with her.

Josslyn tells Carly she'll be doing some studying at the pool as classes start soon. Drew calls to let Carly know he's out of solitary. Carly tells him Sonny pulled strings to get him out early and asks how he got in there in the first place. Drew says he protected Cyrus from another inmate.

Drew runs into Cyrus at the library, again. Cyrus says he'll never forget what Drew did for him and owes him his life. He promises to repay Drew for everything.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Dante Informs Anna of Valentin’s Lies

Betty arrives at the penthouse, but Sonny says Avery is sick and her services aren't needed today. Sonny has Dex follow Betty then calls Ava to let her know Avery is with him .

Betty heads to the pool where she runs into a studious Josslyn, who questions whether she's been fired already. Betty explains Avery is sick so she has the day off. Dex shows up and Josslyn is thrilled to see him, not realizing he's there to keep an eye on Betty. When Betty leaves, Dex follows.

Sonny summons Valentin and asks about the message he had Anna deliver. Valentin says he was contacted about some personnel changes at Pikeman and thought he should let Sonny know. Valentin says Pikeman is not happy with Sonny's lack of cooperation but Sonny says he asked for information on the warehouse shooting months ago.

Sonny questions whether Valentin works for Pikeman and wants to call off the whole deal. Valentin says he can't but Sonny refuses to listen. He says Pikeman is ruthless and is looking out for Sonny and not to provoke them. Sonny wonders if Valentin knows something he should be aware of but Valentin denies it.

Dex checks in with Sonny about Betty. He tells Dex to follow Valentin instead. Valentin makes an angry phone call to someone.

(*Day 4 of Perkie's Orange Distraction Game!: Diane's blazer and markings on her blouse, Olivia's sports bra and jogging jacket, Joss' bikini and cover. Could Anna's shirt be considered a dark salmon??!!)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!