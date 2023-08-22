On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Hope are at the cabin chatting about Beth’s birthday party. They discuss how Beth is their little “miracle” child, and Brooke takes the opportunity to remind Hope that she should never forget what they experienced. Hope wonders aloud if Brooke and Liam made a plan to double team her about Thomas. She assures her mother she could never lose sight of that horrid event in her life.

Hope informs Brooke about her conversation with Liam and how she is, perhaps, unintentionally parroting his words. She says she has heard both of them, and knows Liam is still hurt by what he saw in Paris (not to mention the raucous sex that ensued between Thomas and Hope upon their return to Los Angeles. Hope goes on to say seeing Beth and Liam at the birthday party helped put her life in perspective. She thinks maybe Liam is right and she has lost her way… maybe she doesn’t know exactly who she is anymore. Hope looks traumatized whilst Brooke is thrilled her daughter is seeing the error of her ways. Brooke knows her daughter loves her family and reminds her, yet again, to fight for her family.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Liam Reminds Hope of Their Tragic History with Thomas

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!