Sloan’s Digs: Melinda fills Sloan in on Paulina becoming the new mayor. She’s afraid she’ll be fired, and wants to provide a distraction by prosecuting Li. Melinda wants Sloan to defend Li. Sloan suddenly realizes Melinda wants her to help convict her own client.

Melinda takes Sloan through the plan. She wants Sloan to feed her information from her discussions with Li. Sloan offers to think through an alternative but can’t commit to this plan. Melinda understands but notes the information she knows about the paternity of Nicole’s baby.

Sloan is willing to take her chances as she thinks being pregnant with Eric’s baby will cement their relationship. She throws Melinda out and vows to tell Eric everything.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: EJ tells Nicole about Victor’s death. Nicole is shaken and EJ provides her the details.

Flashback: Nicole and Victor battle over “bearing her assets” at a fashion show.

EJ wonders if Victor and Stefano have met up in the great beyond. Nicole reviews some of the basics of her battles with her ex-husband. EJ is tickled to listen to her stories. He suddenly suggests they get married ASAP so they can live each day to the fullest. He wants to elope this very day.

EJ suggests they fly to Italy so she can rub Samantha Gene’s nose in everything and Sydney can be a flower girl (giggle). He kisses her and Nicole agrees to his idea. Unfortunately, Dimitri took the jet to Iceland. EJ decides they should elope at home and heads off to make all the arrangements.

Brady Pub: Brady walks up having overheard Chloe and Belle’s conversation about Xander’s proposal. Brady becomes an asshat and Chloe wonders why he’s not focusing on Victor.

Brady updates Chloe and Belle on his conversation with Xander and asks how Shawn Douglas is doing. Belle gets a call but before leaving makes Brady promise to stop badgering Chloe about Xander.

They battle back and forth about their relationship history. Xander fell in love with both her and her past. Brady isn’t in a listening mood and presses on with the hope of convincing her to say no. She loses her cool and makes a dramatic exit.

Little Bar: Eric walks up on an impatient and half in the bag Shawn Douglas. Eric becomes Captain Obvious and notes how Shawn D. isn’t handling things well. In kind, Shawn D. tells Eric how all the world’s problems are his fault. Eric reminds him of his recent suspension, but Shawn D. thinks he should clean his own kitchen before commenting on another. They get into a physical altercation when Belle arrives. Eric exits and Belle tries to reason with her husband.

Belle wonders how drinking himself silly helps his current situation. Shawn D. thinks he’s not quite as strong as everyone believes.

Kiriakis Mansion - Living Room: Xander can’t believe Sarah would keep her pregnancy a secret. She shifts topics and offers condolences for his loss. Xander’s having none of it and wants answers. Sarah lies saying Rex is the father of the baby. Xander doesn’t buy what she’s selling, but Sarah says she hooked up with Rex before she left Salem.

Sarah explains she and Rex began dating in Chicago after learning about the pregnancy. Xander counters explaining how he proposed to Chloe. They get snarky for one another before Sarah asks him to leave.

Endings

Shawn Douglas asks Belle to leave. Belle refuses saying if he’s going to get stupid drunk, she’ll be right there to watch.

Brady sits at the Pub with what appears to be a beer (but maybe it’s sparkling water).

Flashback: Victor decides he’s going to save Philip by having Brady seduce Chloe.

Chloe arrives at the apartment to find Xander awaiting her return. They chat about Victor and how devoted Maggie was to him. The parallel between Victor and Maggie and her current situation with Xander is not lost on her. Chloe says yes to Xander’s proposal and they kiss.

Sarah sits alone in the Kiriakis living room when she decides to call Rex and say yes to his proposal.

Xander pulls the engagement ring from his pocket and slides it on Chloe’s finger.

Nicole sits alone in the DiMera living room…

Flashback: Nicole climbs out on the window ledge. Victor suddenly walks in and WITHOUT MISSING A BEAT pushes her out the window.

Melinda and EJ run smack into each other. For some reason, he tells her about heading to the court house to make arrangements for his quickie wedding to Nicole. Melinda asks if he’s certain about his plans.

Sloan frets about telling Eric everything when he arrives home. He grabs wine and quickly updates her about Shawn Douglas. He notices her harried state and she says she has something to tell him.

