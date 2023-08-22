On today’s General Hospital recap: Dante asks about Valentin, and Anna says he's been supportive. If that’s the case, Dante wonders why Valentin lied. She says she wants to see the proof he has so Dante shows her the security footage. Dante also tells her there was no water main break that night. Anna doesn't believe Valentin would set fire to her house, but Dante says maybe he wants her totally dependent on him.

Anna doesn't believe it but Dante tells her to look at the evidence and not ignore Valentin's past . Anna says if Valentin is lying about something it's not that he burned down the house, it has to do with PIkeman. She tells Dante she found paperwork with the Pikeman logo on it. Dante wonders if Pikeman was behind the shooting at the pool. Perhaps, they were targeting Sonny and hired Valentin to set him up.

At first Anna disagrees, saying Valentin would never do it, but then reconsiders and wonders if he's being blackmailed. Dante wonders if it has to do with Charlotte. Anna says they need to find out the truth no matter what.

Finn heads to an AA meeting and shares about his father's condition and how his friend knew the truth but kept it to herself. Alexis arrives in time to hear what Finn says. He wishes he had known so he'd have more time to take care of his father.

After the meeting, Alexis swears she wanted to tell Finn, but Gregory wouldn't allow her. He's upset he didn't see the signs and she apologizes. Alexis says Gregory doesn't want to spend the rest of his time with Finn focused on the illness. She apologizes again, but Finn says he's glad Gregory was able to confide in her.

Nina asks Martin if the Feds are still pressuring him about the SEC tip. Martin says because Drew took a plea deal there won't be a trial and Nina won't be forced to testify.

Dex snoops around Austin's office as he talks to Ava. He comforts her saying she won't go to jail for killing Nikolas because everything is under control. Austin says Betty gave Mason the information which will be passed onto the boss.

Carly is thrilled when Willow shows up at Kelly's for a visit. Carly says she's going to see Drew. Willow wonders if Carly still believes Ned was the one who turned them in. Nina shows up so Carly leaves and Willow says it's because she’s going to visit Drew.

Nina is grateful to Drew for saving Willow's life but she complains Drew was sent to Pentonville. The two discuss Drew and Nina pushes a little, then promises to back off. Willow admits she doesn't want things to be strained between them but says it will take time. Willow leaves as Ava arrives and Nina tells her she believes they're making progress.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Olivia Begins to See “Eddie” in a New Light

Ava's looking for Carly, but Nina says she went to see Drew. The two discuss how surprised they were he was sent to Pentonville. Ava warns her Sonny and Carly better never find out it was Nina who blew the whistle. Nina tells Ava to keep quiet and all will be fine.

Gregory heads to the hospital for a checkup with his doctor, and a shadowing TJ and tells them about his fall. The doctor makes a few suggestions and tells Gregory that he should stop driving and Gregory agrees.

Jake is allowed out of the unused closet to take Wyatt to the hospital with a sprained wrist. Austin and Liz check him out while Dex continues to snoop. Before they leave, Gregory runs into the boys and has a talk with Wyatt about not being able to use his arm.

Mason shows up to tell Austin he will be the one to give the flashdrive to the boss. TJ interrupts to pick up a file from Austin and wonders if he's met Mason before. Later, Mason meets with an unknown person.

Drew is thrilled when Carly shows up for a visit. She asks about the fight with Cyrus and wonders why he didn't walk away. Drew says Cyrus was getting his butt kicked and he couldn't leave him there. He mentions the heart attack and how he saved Cyrus' life, bonding them forever. Carly worries Cyrus' enemies will now target Drew. Both are surprised when Austin walks by.

Cyrus talks to the Lord as he shaves and cuts his long hair. Austin is brought to see Cyrus.

(*Day 5 of Perkie's Orange Distraction Game!: the pattern on Willow's blouse, Nina's lipstick. I was rather disappointed that that's all there was!)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!