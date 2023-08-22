Skip to main content
Ken Jennings Steps in for Mayim Bialik as Celebrity Jeopardy! Host

The former champ is subbing in for the actress

Celebrity Jeopardy! will welcome Ken Jennings as host for its upcoming season, rather than Mayim Bialik. According to Deadline, Bialik stepped away from hosting the final week of Season 39 of Jeopardy! in solidarity with the writers' strike

With actors now on strike as well, Jennings is taking over for the Call Me Kat star. Bialik hosted Season 1 of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 PM EST.

