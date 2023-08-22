On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon and Adam are chatting about Nicholas at Crimson Lights. She assures Adam that Nicholas will calm down. Adam is more concerned about Connor and how anxious and angry he is. Sharon remembers she’s a social worker and says anger is good as it means he’s not holding in his emotions. Adam is worried he and Chelsea have passed down mental health struggles and darkness down to their child. She assures him Connor will get help, but Adam continues as he’s worried he will end up with the same dysfunctional relationship with his son as he has with Victor.

Nicholas arrives at Society to see Sally. He says he confronted Victor which distresses Sally. Nicholas reminds her of his original warning about working with his father. He shares Adam and Sharon’s belief they all need to get out from underneath Victor’s influence. Nicholas doesn’t know how long he can continue to play peacemaker.

