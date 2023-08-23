Veteran actress Nancy Frangione, best known for her roles on Another World and All My Children, passed away on August 18 at age 70. According to Soaps.com, no cause of death was revealed.

Frangione was born in Barnstable, MA and made her soap debut on AMC in 1977 where, for two years, she played the role of Tara Martin. The actress went on to join AW in 1981 as the zany Cecile de Poulignac. She played this memorable role from 1981 to 1984 and sporadically over the next decade making her last appearance in 1996.

Frangione was featured as a temporary recast for the role of Tina Lord on One Life to Live and has primetime credits, including Highway to Heaven, Matlock and The Nanny. Frangione is survived by her daughter Mariel with ex-husband and former AW co-star Christopher Rich (ex-Sandy Cory).