Skip to main content
Nancy Frangione
image caption
Nancy Frangione

Another World and All My Children Actress Nancy Frangione Dead at 70

Veteran actress Nancy Frangione, best known for her roles on Another World and All My Children, passed away on August 18 at age 70. According to Soaps.com, no cause of death was revealed. 

Frangione was born in Barnstable, MA and made her soap debut on AMC in 1977 where, for two years, she played the role of Tara Martin. The actress went on to join AW in 1981 as the zany Cecile de Poulignac. She played this memorable role from 1981 to 1984 and sporadically over the next decade making her last appearance in 1996. 

Frangione was featured as a temporary recast for the role of Tina Lord on One Life to Live and has primetime credits, including Highway to Heaven, Matlock and The Nanny. Frangione is survived by her daughter Mariel with ex-husband and former AW co-star Christopher Rich (ex-Sandy Cory). 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Anne Heche
Soaps

Emmy Award-Winning Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53

By Jillian BoweComment
Barbara Rush
Soaps

Peyton Place and Flamingo Road Actress Barbara Rush Dead at 97

By Jillian BoweComment
Cameron Mathison, Esta TerBlanche
Soaps

All My Children's Esta TerBlanche Dead at 51

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
bergman59401
Pop Confidential

Former All My Children Actress Brittany Allen is "Dead Before Dawn"

By Jillian BoweComment