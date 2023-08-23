On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is cleaning up when Liam arrives at the cabin. She wanted to check in with him after their earlier discussion so they could know exactly where they stand. Liam is somewhat surprised to learn his words had impact. She says it was nice to spend time together as a family at Beth’s birthday. He says he loves them both and she says she knows he does. Further, Hope wanted to let Liam know she heard what he said. She understands working with Thomas put a strain on their marriage, and the kiss he saw sent their issues through the roof. Hope apologizes for causing him pain and putting their family in jeopardy.

Hope says she knows they’ve signed divorce papers, but also knows they haven’t been filed (did they give them to Carter?). She wonders if there’s a reason for the delay. Hope still wants to be with someone who only has eyes for her, but also appreciates Liam’s acknowledgement about the role Steffy and his feelings for her have played in their difficulties. It meant a lot to her for him to take accountability for his mistakes. Hope also acknowledges her role in their marital issues. She wonders if maybe he wants to give their marriage one last try… or is it too late.

