On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is talking to Thomas but is also busy flashing back to her time with Liam at Beth’s birthday party. He knows something is off and asks what’s up. Hope would like to answer but she’s too busy hearing Liam talking about the danger Thomas presents. She’s beside herself and wonders aloud what the hell she’s been doing with her life. He begins to freak out as it’s clear something may have happened at the birthday party. He reminds her of how beautiful their recent experiences have been. Thomas declares his love for Hope and his desire to have a life with her.

Hope begins to come unraveled and says everything is so hard with Beth and Liam. She explains her conversation with Liam about all the pain and horror they went through around Beth and the part Thomas played. He explains he’s not that person now and wishes he could change history. Thomas thinks Liam got in her head. She doesn’t deny his point, but says everything Liam said was true.

