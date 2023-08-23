On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: A half-nekkid Johnny arrives fresh from his nightly swim. Nicole catches sight of him and wonders if he has plans for the evening. Johnny immediately thinks back to overhearing Talia and Chanel making plans. In real time, he tells Nicole he’s free and clear.

They move on to discuss Victor’s death, and Johnny asks her about their marriage. Nicole says she no longer wants to dance on Victor’s grave. Instead, she now thinks he’s not her least favorite ex-husband. Johnny brings up her upcoming marriage to EJ. Nicole explains about the plans to elope that fell through because of the lack of a jet. Johnny thinks they stole the idea from him as that’s what he and Chanel did in Rome.

Johnny tells Nicole he’s still in love with his former wife. He goes on to explain what he overheard between Chanel and Talia. Nicole, of all people, is surprised why Chanel would agree to go out with someone who tried to ruin her life. She wonders why he’s giving up so easily and suggests Johnny explicitly tell Chanel about his interest. Johnny worries about rejection and Nicole says she understands the concept very well. He thinks he should back down, but Nicole says true love is worth it.

Horton Square: Chanel calls Talia and they catch up about Paulina being the new mayor and Sweet Bits reopening. They go on to confirm their plans for the evening.

Brady Pub: Melinda teases EJ with the knowledge she has about his upcoming wedding to Nicole. She thinks maybe he should reconsider. EJ is annoyed with Melinda’s pestering questions, and wants her to stop wasting his time. Just as Melinda is about to reveal Sloan’s secrets, she gets a call from Li who invites her to dinner. She gives him the business about the late invite before accepting his offer. After hanging up, Melinda further irritates EJ when she boops him on the nose and makes her exit.

Sloan’s Digs: Sloan asks Eric if he loves her. He confirms his feelings saying it’s the reason he asked her to marry him. She has a secret to tell him, but thinks he’ll be angry once he hears. Eric says she can tell him anything. Just then, Sloan doubles over in pain and Eric takes her to the hospital.

Shin Boarding House: Wendy arrives home to find Li busy in the kitchen. They get a little snarky when he says he’s cooking for a date and needs her out of the house. She’s tired and wants to stay home, but eventually relents. Li tells her the date is with Melinda. They’ve buried the hatchet and decided to move forward. Li thinks dating Melinda will satisfy his needs.

Melinda and Li both express their ulterior motives for their date before actually coming face to face. They have a lovely chat over wine and dinner about taking time for relaxation and love. The two proceed to flirt and engage in a first kiss.

University Hospital: Talia runs into Kayla after finishing a session with Marlena. She says she’s determined to make amends. That being said, she has no money coming in. Kayla suggests she work at the hospital. Talia jumps at the chance and wonders what she had in mind. Kayla reminds Talia, and everyone else, about her medical degree and says she could be a doctor. Talia knows there are no guarantees but promises to make Kayla proud if everything works out.

Eric arrives with Sloan who immediately passes out from the pain. Talia bends over her saying she doesn’t think she’s breathing. She says she’s a doctor and begins performing compressions. Kayla arrives on the scene, thanks Talia for her help, and takes over.

Horton Square: Wendy runs into Chanel and they catch up on the latest happenings with Sweet Bits. Wendy asks if she can join her for dinner, but Chanel has plans. They chat about her brother and Tripp but finally land on Johnny. Wendy wonders if Chanel might be the person to help Johnny pick up the pieces. She explains Chanel’s connection to Johnny was partially the reason behind her choosing Tripp. Chanel apologizes but Wendy says she made the right decision. Wendy impresses upon Chanel her belief that Johnny still has feelings for her.

Chanel thinks she and Johnny may have missed their window of opportunity. She explains about her plans with Talia, and also thinks Wendy is wrong about Johnny’s feelings. As they are about to depart, Johnny arrives.

Endings

Johnny and Chanel catch up. She tells him about her plans with Talia, and he informs her how he already knew. She asks why he stopped by. As he’s about to reveal his feelings, Talia runs up all excited about her day. Johnny rightfully decides now is not the time to get serious with Chanel and the duo makes their exit.

Li and Melinda continue to make out when he suggests they head to the bedroom. Melinda rips off his shirt, they grab the wine, and head off to get nekkid.

EJ returns just as Nicole feels the baby kick. He then updates her on his odd discussion with Melinda. Nicole also has no clue what Melinda might have wanted to tell him. Just then, the baby kicks again. Nicole takes EJ’s hand and lets him feel their little miracle.

Kayla moves Sloan and Eric into an exam room. She takes a look via ultrasound and tells the couple she hears no heartbeat. The fetus did not survive…

