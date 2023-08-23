On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Bayview: Harris arrives in the common room and greets Ava. They discuss her visit with Tripp and how well it went. She thinks the meds she’s on along with the visit have set her on the right path. Ava begins to worry about taking accountability for her actions. Her anger at EJ DiMera led to his mother’s death.

Harris understands how actions hurt innocent people. Ava says she was never brainwashed and is responsible for her actions and the resulting consequences. Harris counters that EJ and Gabi used Ava as a pawn in their family battles. Ava knows she was in control of her actions when she pretended to be married to Jake and all that followed. When EJ banished her from Salem, Ava lost control.

Shin Boarding House: A shirtless Tripp enters and they discuss the noisy bedroom hijinks which occurred the previous evening between Melinda and Li. They both agree they’re a little jealous of the sexual escapades.

Tripp kisses Wendy and apologizes about the call from Ava interrupting their last potential encounter. He reports how thrilled he is to have his mother back. That being said, he’s still worried about the possible legal ramifications of Ava’s deadly actions. The only person who can assuage his fears is resting up in the other room. They hear continued noises from the other room and decide to make a little noise of their own.

DiMera Mansion - Gabi and Stefan’s Room: They awaken to the news of Victor’s death. Gabi is sad which surprises Stefan. They both agree Salem will never be the same. Gabi shifts topics as they need to discuss Kristen. She updates him on the shared monetary secret between mother and daughter. Gabi knows it all has something to do with Dimitri.

Stefan wonders if Dimitri and Kristen are planning on embezzling from the family funds. They begin to work together to try and figure out how Dimitri and Kristen are now connected and what Rachel knows. She catches him up on their game of 20 questions and how she learned about Dimitri’s involvement and its relationship to money. They get dressed and head downstairs.

DiMera Mansion - Foyer: Kristen relishes in the news of Victor’s death. She remembers knifing him in the gut and expresses her desire to watch him burn in hell. Just then, a man arrives looking for Dimitri. She invites him in but informs him Dimitri is on his honeymoon. The man is annoyed he traveled all the way from Alamania without checking to see if Dimitri was there. He introduces himself as Elliot, a barrister handling the Von Leuschner trust. He’s there to deliver the first installment he’s due based on his recent marriage.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Kristen pours a drink as she tries to get Elliot to hand Dimitri’s check over to her. He says he needs to confirm the conditions of the codicil have been met. Kristen lets him know her nephew is married, but he can’t just take her word for it.

Kristen asks what would happen if Dimitri’s marriage didn’t meet the conditions of the codicil. Elliot says the money would be divided amongst the other Von Leuschner heirs. Kristen has done her homework and realizes the heirs are Frankie Brady and Carly Manning - but Elliot says both have renounced their claims. If Dimitri’s claim is voided, the money would then be divided between Carly’s children, Melanie Jonas and Nicholas Alamain.

Kristen assures Elliot that the wedding was aboveboard and Dimitri and Gwen are deeply in love. Gabi and Stefan arrive downstairs and Kristen lies saying Elliot is from a school she’s considering for Rachel. With that, Kristen escorts Elliot out of the room.

Outside the mansion, Kristen explains why she lied to Gabi and Stefan. Elliot understands and asks about Dimitri and Gwen’s arrival. Kristen says they’ll be home within the day. Gabi listens at the door as Kristen promises Elliot that Dimitri will see him upon his return.

Reykjavik, Iceland: Dimitri is doing his morning pushups when Gwen arrives. They celebrate his quick recovery and decide to check out the lava fields. They get all sweet with one another when Dimitri remembers his last romp in the sheets with Leo. In real time, Dimitri asks Gwen if they should invite Leo to join them. Just then, a distressed Leo arrives on the scene. He says his Uncle Victor is dead. Gwen is confused as Leo and Victor aren’t actually related. Leo thinks despite their cold interactions, they had a close bond.

Flashback: Leo sits in his jammies as Victor calls Henderson to throw him out (which was also John Aniston’s last scene on DAYS).

Leo’s grief makes him very tangential and he goes from discussing blonde, Icelandic zaddies and West Side Story. He finally decides ice cream will make him feel better. With that, Gwen heads downstairs to get her grieving bestie a treat. After her exit, Leo and Dimitri get snarky and cute about their interactions the previous evening. That being said, Leo is actually sad about Victor’s passing.

Dimitri tries to distract him with a passionate kiss. Leo stops him saying they can’t go down this road right now. Dimitri can’t be stopped and drops to his knees. Somewhere during or after the deed, Dimitri gets a call from Kristen telling him to get his ass back to Salem. After hanging up, Dimitri catches Leo up about the barrister currently at the mansion.

Dimitri tells Leo about the need to return to Salem when Gwen arrives back with the ice cream. Dimitri tells Gwen they have to leave their honeymoon early. He pushes her to pack and says he’ll explain everything later.

Kristen re-enters the mansion and Stefan asks a question about the fictional school.

Gabi follows Elliot to his room at the Salem Inn so she can find out what’s really going on.

Tripp and Wendy get hot and heavy when he pulls back. He’s a wee icked out by their first time being in the same house with Melinda and Li. They decide to get ready for work and reconvene that evening. Wendy watches Tripp walk away with a wee bit of lust in her eyes.

Ava tells Harris that Tripp is allowed to come back very soon. She’s very proud to be his mother. Harris says Ava’s progress gives him hope. She says she’s thrilled to report she no longer sees dead people. Just then, Ava looks up, sees Susan Banks, and screams bloody murder.

