On today’s General Hospital recap: Anna and Sonny share a meal and talk about the house fire. She's just grateful no one was hurt. Sonny agrees, but he points out someone deliberately hurt her. Anna says whoever is trying to ruin her life is doing a good job. Sonny questions whether the fire and the shooting are related and wants to offer her protection. Anna turns down the offer though she appreciates it.

Anna meets with Jordan and explains about her lunch with Sonny and the house fire. She finds it odd there are no leads and Jordan questions whether the fire is connected to the pool shooting. Anna doesn't think the two are related, but Jordan believes Curtis deserves answers on who left him paralyzed.

Gladys is surprised by Sasha's condition. Janet tells her Sasha is going through withdrawals, and must have gotten drugs from a staff member. Monty shows up and Gladys questions what he's done to Sasha.

Gladys tells Monty to stop everything he's doing, and he says he will in exchange for fifty thousand dollars. Gladys says Sasha's money is in stocks and she already owes Selina. Monty says Sasha isn't leaving until he gets paid.

Selina approaches Marshall again about an offer to buy The Savoy. She tells him to sell to her or the club will go under. Selina says Curtis is physically incapable of running it right now and Marshall doesn't have the skill. Marshall says he knows about the poker games and, as the new manager, the games are over. Selina says it's just a matter of time before she finds some information to use against him. Marshall says he will do everything to protect Curtis and shuts her down.

Stella tells Deanna she'll be working at the hospital while she stays in town a little longer. She gets assigned to a teenage girl whose mother is hospitalized. Felicia witnesses the conversation and she and Deanna discuss how wonderful Stella is as a patient advocate.

Felicia introduces herself to Stella and lets her know how impressed she was with her approach. Stella explains she's a social worker and how the job can be challenging. Felicia says she wants to do something to give back to the community. Stella says being a patient advocate is very rewarding work.

Stella joins Marshall and explains about meeting someone who was interested in possibly joining her program at the hospital. Later, Felicia fills out the application form.

Trina and Ava discuss Spencer and how he's gotten closer to Esme and Ace. Spencer overhears her say she understands his standing by his family. Spencer walks in and he and Trina share a kiss. He apologizes for how complicated his life is, and Trina complains about not being able to help Curtis. Spencer reassures Trina that Curtis will figure this out and do the right thing for Portia. Trina is grateful for Spencer's support then questions whether he'll still be living with Esme when Laura returns.

Carly continues to question Drew about Cyrus' enemies targeting him. She talks about getting him released by appealing his sentence. Carly is planning on bringing in Diane and doing everything they can for Drew.

Dex meets with Booker at Pentonville to tell him Sonny is warning everyone to stay away from Drew. Booker says he wasn't going after Drew. He was going after Cyrus but Drew got in the middle of it. Dex warns him Sonny wants total compliance and he needs to leave Drew alone.

Austin examines Cyrus and says he's lucky Drew was there to do CPR. He hands Cyrus a prescription bottle containing the flashdrive. Austin says he's done everything Cyrus asked and he's done cleaning up everyone's messes. He says he's paid off his debt and wants out.

Austin says they go way back and talks about Cyrus' visits when he was a kid, and thanks him for paying for his education. He says Cyrus and Mason roped him into this world where he doesn't belong. He says they've made him do things he never wanted to do like lie to Ava about Nikolas being dead. Austin says Ava deserves to know he saved Nikolas' life and insists on getting out. Cyrus gives him his blessing .

Ava meets with Sonny to find out if he's learned anything about the Pautauk mystery boss. Ava is certain Mason's boss will hand over Nikolas' body to them, but Sonny doesn't agree. He says the boss won't want to lose the leverage. Ava swears the night Nikolas died, Austin was only trying to help her. Ava wonders what Sonny's plan is once he finds out who the Pautauk boss is. Sonny swears he'll deal with them.

