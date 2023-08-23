Knots Landing and Dallas Creator David Jacobs Dead at 84

Knots Landing and Dallas creator David Jacobs died on August 20 at age 84. Jacobs' son Aaron told The Hollywood Reporter that his father passed away at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. Jacobs had dealt with Alzheimer's disease for years, but the cause of death was complications due to various infections.

The original Dallas, of course, aired from 1978 to 1991, with spinoff Knots Landing ensnaring viewers from 1979 to 1993. Each primetime sudser ran for 14 seasons, with Dallas airing 357 episodes and Knots Landing 344.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Jacobs started out as an artist but eventually became a writer, specializing in architecture, after moving to New York. He penned fiction and nonfiction for magazines, which paved the way for him to get into TV writing.

Jacobs' reign as one of the kings of 1980s TV came out of his work as a story editor on the drama Family. He befriended a young exec called Michael Filerman, with whom he eventually partnered on Dallas. After Dallas' second season, Jacobs stepped back from daily responsibilities, sticking around as a creative consultant throughout the show's run.

In addition to creating Dallas and Knots Landings, Jacobs left his fingerprints on TV in other ways. He co-created the CBS Western and executive produced Homefront (earning two Emmy nods) and EP-ed Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Jacobs is survived by son Aaron, daughters Molly and Albyn, second wife Diana, and grandchildren Georgia and Riley.