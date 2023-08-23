Skip to main content
IMG_0357
image caption
Allison Lanier

The Young and the Restless Recap: Summer Removes Her Wedding Ring

The Young and the Restless Recap for August 23, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Summer is in her room at the GCAC taking off her rings. She stares at her wedding ring and remembers scenes from her relationship with Kyle. She begins with Kyle’s proposal and their love story. Her memories drift into their current troubles and the fights revolving around Summer’s lies and Kyle’s affair with Audra. She takes one last look at the ring, takes it off her finger, and places it in her jewelry box.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Advises Adam About Connor

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0161
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Billy and Phyllis Chat about Summer

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0242
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Summer Asks Phyllis to Tell the Truth

By Joshua BaldwinComment
6B591567-9BD6-4253-9CAF-C6B3D608BF74
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Summer Tells Daniel Her Theory About Phyllis’ Death

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3731
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Audra Tells Summer to Back Off

By Joshua BaldwinComment