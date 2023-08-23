After offing evil Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) and inheriting his company, The Young and the Restless' Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is one busy woman. She’s a therapist, is running a coffeehouse, and is a mom and grandma. Case spoke to Soap Opera Digest about filming those intense scenes with Ashby and Sharon's continued presence at Crimson Lights.

Sharon being the one to kill Cameron was an important moment for the character. Case said:

When I saw that was the direction I was going, I’m like, 'Wow.' I said to Vivian [Gundaker], our producer throughout the years, 'You know, Sharon has often [been] in some kind of trouble, the damsel in distress, and it’s always Nick [Joshua Morrow] or Victor [Eric Braeden] [who] saves her.' That’s the formula of the show and of a lot of shows, so that’s fine, but I’m really glad to see that this time, this was her moment to rise up and become really strong. I’m sure she still loves having a hero in her life; who doesn’t? But you’re exactly right, [she’s] going to be her own hero and be strong.

Meanwhile, Sharon's still showing up for work at Crimson Lights every day. That set has come to mean a lot to Case. The actress dished:

I know that a lot of the viewers were speaking out for a long time that Sharon never left that set, so that made them kind of tired of Crimson Lights and maybe even angry at Crimson Lights [laughs]. But for a few reasons we don’t always put a lot of sets up. [We] can only fit a certain number of them on the stage….

She added: