On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Steffy are chatting in Eric’s living room. He is, once again, trying to convince her to forgive him and return home. Finn knows his actions with Sheila were horrible but wants to be forgiven for his actions. She acknowledges her love for him, but can’t forget the danger Sheila’s presence presents. Finn says she can trust him to protect their family. He urges her to remember their reunion in Monaco. She clearly remembers the reunification as he was dead and then he wasn’t. He re-declares his love for her and says he never wants to be apart from her… she hesitates when he asks her to say the same.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Asks Liam to Give Their Marriage Another Try

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!