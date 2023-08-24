On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital: Sloan rouses with Eric by her side. She says she dreamed she lost the baby. Eric tells her it wasn’t a dream and their baby is dead. Sloan is devastated to realize her dream is a reality. She can’t understand why this type of tragedy happened to them. Just then, Kayla arrives and Sloan lashes out. She apologizes but Kayla says it’s all good. She gives them condolences for their loss.

Kayla asks for a moment alone but Sloan says Eric can stay. Kayla says the test results revealed she has an auto-immune disorder which most likely caused the miscarriage. She leaves to get Sloan some information on her condition.

DiMera Mansion - EJ and Nicole’s Room: EJ is dreaming about the night he was chasing Ava and Susan in his car. He sees Ava go drive off the road and screams for his mother. EJ awakens in a sweat.

Nicole arrives (with a baby bump) and asks EJ why he looks so distressed. He explains about the dream. Nicole is worries when EJ says he’s been having these disturbing dreams since Susan’s death. He thinks his dreams would cease if he were able to avenge his mother’s death. Nicole wants to support him, but thinks she’s not faking mental illness. EJ can’t hear what she’s saying and thinks he needs to give both Ava and Xander what they deserve.

Nicole doesn’t want EJ to wage war now that they’re having a baby. She begs him to let the situation go, but he says he can’t as her continued presence in their lives presents a threat. Nicole pushes further saying Susan would frown upon his need for revenge but he’s unmoved. She thinks vengeance plots don’t work so well when they should be focused on the bun in her oven and their upcoming marriage. Just then, Nicole gets a notification from Dr. Sorensen that her meds are ready for pickup. She’ll head over to pick them up while EJ will try and deal with the marriage license.

Bayview: Ava screams because she sees Susan Banks standing behind Harris. He somehow knows the woman she sees isn’t Susan. Harris asks her name and she says it’s Midge Waters. Despite the introduction, Ava still sees Susan. She tells “Susan” all the reasons why she’s not responsible for her death. Ava leaps at the woman but Harris diffuses the situation. She breaks down into tears saying she deserves to be haunted.

Harris hangs tight with a very shaken Ava. She’s devastated because she thinks all her progress wasn’t real. Harris thinks she just needs to have her meds adjusted. Ava worries she’ll be isolated because of this lates setback. She doesn’t know what she’ll do if Tripp can’t visit her. Harris thinks Ava needs to meet with Marlena.

Ava says working with Marlena is a no go as she slept with her husband, and they’re both great friends with her ex, Steve Johnson. Further, she’s responsible for the death of Marlena’s former father-in-law, Shawn Brady. She goes on an on about her other despicable acts until Harris REALLY GETS THE POINT. He needs to make it about himself and says Marlena worked with him despite his actions which put her family and friends in danger. Ava remembers Marlena worked with Ben Weston, so maybe it can work. Harris offers to call Marlena and she agrees.

Brady Pub: Marlena and Roman sit down for coffee and discuss Victor’s death. Roman can’t believe she’s in any type of mourning.

Flashback: Marlena smacks Victor for double crossing her. They were in cahoots to stop Brady’s wedding to Kristen. VIctor tricked her into showing a video of Kristen raping Eric (though it appeared the sex was consensual).

Marlena says Victor made Salem more interesting. In addition, they are close to a bunch of folks who have connections to him. They discuss the issues Victor’s death is causing both Brady and Belle’s families. They grab their coffee and toast to Victor and those who love him.

They move on to discussing Eric’s engagement to Sloan and her pregnancy. They get tickled thinking about being grandparents again, but remain unwell about Sloan’s presence.

Marlena gets a call from Harris asking her to see Ava. She doesn’t give Roman the details but says she has a patient to see and needs to exit. She leaves Roman with the task of calling Eric to say they will be giving him a baby shower. With that, she exits.

Shin Boarding House: Melinda awakens and sneaks out of bed to do some snooping. She grabs Li’s phone and uses his sleeping face to open it. Just as she begins to scroll, Li awakens and questions her actions. She plays dumb saying she thought the phone was hers.

They review their good time from the night before and that morning and begin round three. Melinda would love to engage but needs to get to work. She heads off to take a shower leaving Li time to ponder what she’s up to.

Tripp is in the living room and calls Kayla to see if he needs to come to work and check on Sloan. She assures him there’s no need to come in and says she’s dealing with Sloan. Just then, Melinda walks in. She overheard about Sloan’s miscarriage and asks for details. Tripp says he can’t tell her anything about a patent. Melinda scoffs saying the doctors at University Hospital violate HIPPA on the regular (YES!). With that, Melinda exits to get the skinny on Sloan.

University Hospital - Sloan’s Room: Kayla returns with information about Sloan’s condition. She indicates it is treatable but not curable. Sloan realizes any pregnancy she has will always be a risk. Just then, Eric gets a text from Roman. Sloan tells him to take it so she can process all the information about her condition.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Kristen Works Overtime to Secure Dimitri’s Trust

Endings

Sloan doesn’t have the energy to litigate their earlier battle as she still thinks she’s getting what she deserves. Melinda presses her not to worry about anything other than getting better. Sloan says she’s done with lying and is going to tell Eric everything. Melinda warns her against being reckless.

Roman tells Eric he and Marlena want to throw them a baby shower. He goes on and on until Eric busts in saying the baby is dead… as Nicole listens in the background.

EJ walks through Horton Square when Tripp runs smack into him (that happens a lot). EJ immediately goes IN on Tripp about Ava’s role in Susan’s death. Tripp reminds him Ava was psychotic at the time. Further, EJ intensified everything with his mother by banishing her from Salem. He also remembers being kidnapped by one of EJ’s “goons.” Tripp apologizes for EJ’s loss and says Ava is getting better… a fact with which he’ll have to deal.

Marlena arrives at Bayview to chat with Harris. Ava walks up and thanks her for coming. Harris and Marlena head to another room to chat in private. Left alone, “Susan” creeps up on Ava’s shoulder and says her troubles will continue until she decides to tell the truth.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!