Nate and Victoria are chatting in her office. He’s reviewed everything going on with Adam’s attempt to take over Newman Media and says he reported it to Victor. Nate also indicates his knowledge that Adam’s plans for a takeover were all about exacting revenge on Victoria. She believes Adam’s need for revenge is always his downfall. Victoria inquires about Victor’s response to Nate’s report. They both agree Victor has some sort of plan in the works involving Nate - most likely to remove him from Victoria’s orbit and away from Newman Enterprises. She assures him nothing of the kind will take place.

Victoria believes Victor’s plans are to replace Adam with Nate putting him on even keel with Nicholas and Sharon. They begin to play cat and mouse as Nate wonders if Victoria would actually block his advancement, and she thinks he might be trying to play her.

Victor is chatting with Adam, Nicholas and Sharon in his living room. He says he’s changed his mind and now believes Adam’s plan to fold SNA into Newman Media is the best route to take. Adam is annoyed Victor put him through the paces and is now coming back to the original plan. He goes on to say things are never that simple with Victor (Nicholas and Sharon have looks on their faces indicating their agreement with Adam). Adam wonders what the real story is…

