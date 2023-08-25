The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 28 - September 1, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is upset by Liam’s (Scott Clifton) reaction to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Eric (John McCook) lays into Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) at Forrester Creations.

Ridge targets Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) actions are surprising.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finds herself in peril.

Liam and Ridge discuss the danger Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) presents.

Eric asks RJ (Joshua Hoffman) for help with designing a new line.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: RJ Advises Thomas to Back Away From Hope

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy try to put the pieces back together.

Brooke pleads with Hope to cut off Thomas.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Ridge interrupt sexy time with Sheila and Deacon.

Liam sets the record straight with both Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Ridge.

Hope doesn’t know what to do with Thomas’ surprising words.

Deacon has a come to Jesus discussion with Sheila.

Finn goes OFF on Liam.

