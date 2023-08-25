Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 28-September 1, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) returns to Salem.

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) encounter a stranger (Dick Van Dyke).

Belle (Martha Madison) enlists Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) help with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Rex (Kyle Lowder) arrives in Salem and tells Kate (Lauren Koslow) about his engagement to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Philip comes face to face with both Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady.

Theresa, don’t call me Jeannie, Donovan (Jen Lilley) returns to Salem.

Dimitri (Peter Porte) is nearly undone by Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) grow even closer.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) returns to Salem.

Ava (Tamara Braun) has memories of Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Sonny come face to face.

Shawn Douglas smooths things over with Jada.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) has a chat with Abe (James Reynolds).

Xander (Paul Telfer) takes Sarah to University Hospital.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Sonny walk down memory lane.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) tries to get information from Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Paulina (Jackée Harry) does some hiring and firing.

Brady takes his anger out on Philip’s face.

Sarah can’t escape her feelings for Xander.

Shawn Douglas contemplates ending his life.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!