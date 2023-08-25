On today’s General Hospital recap: Sonny stops by to ask Carly if she saw Austin at Pentonville. She says she doesn't know who Austin was visiting but assumed he was seeing a patient. Sonny asks why Drew was in solitary and Carly tells him Drew protected Cyrus. She's worried the other inmates will retaliate but Sonny tells her he's dealing with it.

Ava checks in on Portia to see if she needs anything and mentions Spencer is helping Trina. Nevertheless, Portia says she's still worried about Spencer. Ava reassures her Spencer is good for Trina and Portia should give him a chance.

Ava asks about Curtis but Portia says she doesn't know how long he'll be in rehab or whether he'll come home afterwards. She says Curtis has shut her out because he doesn't want her to see him in his condition. Ava tells Portia to go and tell Curtis how she feels.

Spencer says he's trying to make sure Ace is safe and admits it's a lot of work taking care of his brother. He doesn't want Ace raised the way he was and bad mouths Nikolas' disappearing act. Trina reminds Spencer of the good memories with his father. Spencer gets a text from Esme as Portia arrives with dinner and leaves.

Curtis does his physical therapy as Jordan arrives for a visit and she tells him about Anna's house fire. Curtis thinks the shooter was just sending a message, just like the fire. Curtis watches another patient workout and complains he'll never reach their level. The other patient tells him not to compare his progress with others and live his life to the best of his ability.

Lucy and Maxie worry about Deception as Gladys arrives and says she can't sell Sasha's stock. Lucy says no one can sell off their stock because of the lawsuit. Maxie explains someone is claiming they stole the design for The Deceptor, which means the stocks are frozen.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Austin Delivers the Flash Drive to Cyrus

Brook Lynn wonders who filed the lawsuit but Maxie says they don't know. Gladys freaks out, claiming she needs the money. When pushed Gladys says Sasha's medical expenses are rising and she needs to pay the bills. Lucy says their lawyer is working on the lawsuit but there's nothing that can be done for now.

Dante asks Sam to check on Cody because he's acting crazy to get into Ferncliff. He's worried Cody will get in but won't be able to get himself out.

Cody calmly talks to the new Quartermaine horse but then turns on the crazy when Mac shows up. Mac says he understands Cody's concerns for Sasha, since he went through the same thing with Dominique. Mac says he needs to look out for Cody since he's Dominique's son. Sam shows up and Cody tells them both to go to hell.

Mac tells Sam that Cody is being paranoid and hostile. After he leaves, Sam tells Cody to drop the act and tell her what's going on. She says she knows he's running a con, so he asks her to help him pull it off.

Valentin stops by to thank Dante for keeping Charlotte. He says she's safer with Dante than with him because of the fire. Dante asks where Valentin plans on living now but he's not sure. Valentin asks if it's okay if Charlotte continues to stay with Dante and he agrees.

Dante says it's odd the arsonist would know when the house was empty and asks Valentin why he needed to go to ELQ. Charlotte interrupts before Valentin can answer. Charlotte tells Valentin she misses her mother.

Valentin tells Dante to let him know when he's going to bring Charlotte to see Lulu. Dante says Lulu is Charlotte's mother and he'll bring her to see Lulu anytime she asks, without asking his permission. (Man, I love you Dante!)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!