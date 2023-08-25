General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 28 - September 1, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

The women of Deception are accused of stealing the idea for the Deceptor.

Jackson (Walt Willey) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) come face to face in court.

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) returns to plot with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has strong words for Finn (Michael Easton).

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) plays with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Selina’s (Lydia Look) plans unravel.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) creates chaos.

Ava’s (Maura West) patience is tested.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) receives words of wisdom from Stella (Vernee Watson).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) supports Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) tells Nina (Cynthia Watros) everything.

Chase (Josh Swickard) makes an offer.

Sonny feels the heat from Nina.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) loses her cool.

Cody (Josh Kelly) tries to make Sam (Kelly Monaco) understand his current dilemma.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tries to check in on Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Anna (Finola Hughes) follows Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Kristina has a sitdown with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Nina agrees to help Gladys, but only if she can bring Sonny on board.

Sonny is targeted.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!