Skip to main content
Louise Sorel

Louise Sorel Heads Back to Days of Our Lives

Welcome home, Vivian!

Days of Our Lives will soon welcome back a familiar face in Louise Sorel (Vivian). People had the exclusive first look at Sorel's return to Salem, which comes in the wake of the death of Vivian's ex-husband Victor (John Aniston).

Sorel played Vivian from 1992 to 2000, appearing again between 2009 and 2011 and 2017 and 2018. Her most recent on-screen appearance came in 2020.

Look for Sorel's scenes to begin airing on Friday, Sept. 8.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Louise Sorel
Days of Our Lives

Louise Sorel Checks Back in to Days of Our Lives

By Carly SilverComment
Louise Sorel
Days of Our Lives

Louise Sorel Returns to DAYS

By Jillian BoweComment
Robin Strasser, Louise Sorel
Days of Our Lives

Louise Sorel Returning to DAYS?

By Luke KerrComment
Jen Lilley
Days of Our Lives

Jen Lilley Heads Back to DAYS

By Carly SilverComment