Louise Sorel Heads Back to Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives will soon welcome back a familiar face in Louise Sorel (Vivian). People had the exclusive first look at Sorel's return to Salem, which comes in the wake of the death of Vivian's ex-husband Victor (John Aniston).

Sorel played Vivian from 1992 to 2000, appearing again between 2009 and 2011 and 2017 and 2018. Her most recent on-screen appearance came in 2020.

Look for Sorel's scenes to begin airing on Friday, Sept. 8.