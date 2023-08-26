On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Steffy continue their conversation in Eric’s living room. Steffy wishes she could put all the mess with Sheila out of her mind. Finn says embracing his birth mother was the biggest mistake of his life, but he still doesn’t know why he did it. His lack of understanding is what concerns Steffy most. Finn presses on saying nothing is more important than his love for her and their kids. Steffy hopes they find their way back to each other. She still loves him, but she still needs time. With that, she kisses him… just in time for Sheila’s voice to ring out saying she’s staying in town and will eventually be a part of her son’s life.

What did you think of today's episode?