Dick Van Dyke

Days of Our Lives Promo: A Mysterious Stranger Arrives in Salem

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of August 28 - September 1, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) greets a mysterious stranger (Dick Van Dyke) in a wheelchair who appears to be experiencing some memory loss.

After being admitted, our mysterious stranger says he needs to get out of the hospital quickly as he’s on a very important mission.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) meets with him and says she’ll help him put the pieces of his life together.

Are you looking forward to Dick Van Dyke’s guest appearance? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

