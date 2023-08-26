On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion: Sarah walks in as Maggie reads condolence cards. They talk about Victor and Maggie mentions she’s heard from Xander. Sarah updates her on having seen him the day before, including the lie about the paternity of her baby. She goes on to say Rex is good with the lie and his proposal. Maggie side eyes Sarah when she tells her about accepting the proposal. Maggie reminds Sarah how many times Rex cheated on her and refuses to give her blessing. Further, she believes the father of the baby deserves to know. Sarah can’t believe Maggie is siding with Xander (really?). Maggie says she hasn’t thought through what it will mean to keep a secret from her child.

Sarah tells Maggie about Xander’s proposal to Chloe. Maggie continues defending Xander and says they are “wasting precious time.” Sarah doesn’t want to upset her mother but can’t rationalize being with Xander. Maggie asks if she loves Rex the way she loved Xander. Sarah says doesn’t but will be satisfied because Rex will be good to her and the baby. Just then, Maggie gets a text from Xander saying he’s on his way to the mansion.

Chloe and Xander’s Digs: Chloe arrives home to the sweet aroma of haggis. Xander has prepared it to celebrate their engagement. Chloe can’t wait but has something to tell him before they dig in. She tells him what he already knows - Sarah is pregnant. Xander tells her about seeing Sarah the day before. Chloe can’t believe she let him accept her proposal without telling her about the pregnancy.

Xander says he got very caught up in their engagement and forgot himself. Chloe continues to blow up when Xander says none of this matter because the baby’s father is Rex. Chloe is skeptical, but Xander thinks Sarah wouldn’t lie about something so important. He reminds Chloe how much he loves her and invites her to eat a little haggis.

University Hospital - Lobby: Eric and Roman discuss Sloan’s miscarriage as Nicole listens in the background. He tells Roman he’ll stop by later and they hang up. Nicole approaches and says she overheard his conversation. Eric confirms Sloan had a miscarriage. He goes on to break Sloan’s confidentiality by telling Nicole about her autoimmune disorder. She places her hand on her own belly and tells him to not give up hope. Before he can go back to see Sloan, she touches his chest and offers to be a support for him. He thanks her and then notices the engagement ring. Nicole confirms EJ proposed and she accepted. He wishes them the best before heading back to see Sloan.

University Hospital - Sloan’s Room: Sloan tells Melinda she’s going to tell Eric the truth about Nicole’s baby. Melinda says it’s a terrible idea to give him that information. Sloan thinks Melinda is only concerned about the leverage. Melinda says she doesn’t care about the leverage and is more concerned Sloan could lose Eric forever. Sloan is skeptical and Melinda tries to make her point by using a courtroom analogy. Melinda tries to get Sloan to see the reality of the situation. The baby Sloan said would bond her to Eric forever is gone, and Nicole’s baby still remains.

Sloan realizes Melinda is right. If she tells Eric the truth, he will most likely leave her. Melinda promises to stop threatening her with the information she knows. Sloan seems grateful to have an actual friend, and agrees keeping her mouth shut is the practical decision. Melinda believes there’s some sort of justice in Sloan pulling the wool over EJ’s eyes after he’s gotten away with so many crimes. With that, Melinda decides she has a plan to smooth things over with Eric.

Brady Pub: Kate arrives with decorations for the baby shower. She continues talking about the event until Roman stops her by telling her about the miscarriage. He updates her on the entire conversation, and Kate tries to comfort him. She shifts topics and tells him she called Philip and told him about Victor. He wanted to return to Salem, but Kate reminded him the legal ramifications. Roman agrees hoping he will grieve from a distance. Kate thinks there’s a chance she convinced him to stay put. Roman decides he wants to see Eric. He hugs Kate and makes his exit.

Endings

Melinda heads to the elevator but is intercepted by Nicole. She’s furious with her for trying to stop EJ from marrying her. Melinda blows it off and apologizes. Nicole tries to engage her in a war of words but Melinda isn’t game. She heads to the elevator and exits.

Eric returns to Sloan’s bedside. She brings up the conversation they were having before the miscarriage. Sloan says she was about to tell him something was wrong but didn’t know what. She couldn’t face the possibility anything was wrong and didn’t call her doctor. Sloan breaks into tears thinking she caused her own miscarriage (well played, Melinda).

Xander arrives and they discuss Victor. He thought “the old man” would live forever, and wonders who’s going to give him the business. Maggie thinks Victor respected Xander and she thanks her for the kind, if dishonest, words. Just then, Sarah wanders in asking if she can chat with him.

Kate grabs a martini and toasts to Victor. Just then, Roman returns saying he ran into her son. With that, Rex arrives.

Chloe hears the bell ring and opens the door, looks stunned, and says, “Philip?”

