On today’s General Hospital recap: Finn and Tracy play backgammon. Tracy tells Finn about her lunch with Gregory and how she noticed his handshake. She asks what's wrong with him but Finn says he can't tell her. Finn asks about Brook Lynn and Deception but Tracy says she can't tell him. Finn brings up Luke, and she admits how hard it has been to accept he's gone.

Brook Lynn interrupts to yell at Tracy, so Finn heads out. Brook Lynn accuses Tracy of hurting her friends at Deception. Tracy counters Lucy stole the design of the Deceptor from the company she's working with. Brook Lynn accuses Tracy of having a vendetta, and says she's destroying a company and their dreams.



Nina's thrilled to find Sonny waiting for her in her office with a gift, a pendant. She wonders if the gift is an apology for keeping secrets with Ava. Sonny says he can't discuss his business and doesn't want to put her in danger. Nina says she loves him and wants him to let her in, but he says it's best for her not to know.

Sonny wants to set a date for the wedding and she talks about a winter wedding. Nina wants to wait until Willow can join them. She knows it will be a long road between them but wants Willow there. Sonny says his relationship with Michael seems to be improving, as well.

Molly introduces Alexis to Andrea as Kristina happens to spot them and storms off. Alexis questions Andrea about her motives and why she's agreeing to be a surrogate. Andrea wants to give the gift of parenthood to TJ and Molly and Alexis says it's a gift she's giving. After Andrea leaves, Alexis tells Molly she liked her and that TJ and Molly will make great parents.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Cody Tries to Pull the Wool Over Mac’s Eyes

Willow tells Liz that she's ready to come back to work but Liz says the doctor's need to give the okay. Willow says she'll talk to Terry and see how soon she's allowed to come back. Willow runs into Kristina, who's thrilled to see her out and about. Kristina talks to Willow about being left out of Molly's life.

Kristina updates Willow on Molly's infertility issues and how she offered to be their surrogate. She mentions how angry Molly got and how she has shut her out. Willow is certain once the baby is here, they will get along well. Kristina counters she hopes things get easier between Willow and Nina, as well.

Gregory apologizes to Liz and tells her about his diagnosis. Gregory worries about Finn and wants Liz to help him. Liz promises to be there to support Finn and Violet. Gregory worries about telling Chase he's going to die. Liz promises to help him enjoy the good days ahead.

Cody says he's desperate but Sam thinks it's a terrible plan and won't help him. Cody says he'll give her power of attorney to commit him, but Sam says she won't do anything that will make Sasha worse. Sam says Sasha has a history of mental illness, but Cody says something isn't right.

Sam worries Cody will traumatize Sasha even more and questions whether he's willing to take that risk. Cody finds it too convenient Sasha broke down at this time and blames Gladys that she's an addict. Cody continues to push until Sam agrees to have him committed.

(What exactly is the idiot vagabond's plan? Get into Ferncliff and do what? This is so stupid)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!