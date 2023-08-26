Iconic The Price is Right Host Bob Barker Dead at 99

Legendary ex-The Price is Right host Bob Barker has died at age 99, his publicist told Deadline. He was set to turn 100 on Dec. 12.

In a statement issued Saturday, Aug. 26, publicist Roger Neal said:

It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.

The Price is Right debuted in 1956, but it kicked into high gear when Barker joined the reworked game show as host in 1972. He held the position until 2007, when current host Drew Carey took over. He also gained fame as an animal rights activist who encouraged viewers to spay and neuter pets.

Barker was born in Darrington, Washington, in 1923, served in the Navy at the end of World War II, and started out in radio in Florida. In 1950, he moved to California, where he hosted a radio program called The Bob Barker Show.

In 1956, Barker began hosting the game show Truth or Consequences, a role he held for 18 years. He also served as emcee for the Miss Universe and Miss America pageants, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Emmy.

Barker married Dorothy Jo Gideon in 1945, and she died in 1981.