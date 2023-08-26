Skip to main content
Joshua Morrow

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nick Advises Adam to Get Over Himself

The Young and the Restless Recap for August 25, 2023


On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon and Nick are chatting at his apartment about their quickly dissolving business partnership. Adam is acting like a petulant child because Nicholas was mean to him. Sharon reminds him their business deal is all he has now and urges him to not let it go so easily. She says it doesn’t matter what they call the merged company. It’s still there’s to do with what they wish. Nicholas chimes in affirming Sharon’s sentiments and urges Adam to work with them. He presses on urging Adam to let go of his ridiculous need to be in charge of everything. Otherwise, he’s going to destroy everything they’ve accomplished.

Next Week

  • Sharon proposes she and Nicholas move forward with their merger plans without anyone else’s interference - especially Adam.
  • Mariah and Tessa learn their baby’s condition is treatable but not curable.
  • Diane saves Ashley’s life.
What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

