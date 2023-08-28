The Bold and the Beautiful Promo for the week of August 28 - September 1, 2023

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo:

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells her mother Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Liam’s (Scott Clifton) still not getting over her kissing Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and also tells the Forrester heir her marriage is done.

Thomas informs Liam what an idiot he's being and separately tells Hope to let him be the one to love her. Will Thomas win Hope over?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Are Liam and Hope Ready to Call it Quits?

What are you looking forward to this week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promos!