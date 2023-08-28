Days of Our Lives Alum Arleen Sorkin Dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin, who played quirky Calliope Jones on Days of Our Lives, has died at age 67. A source informed The Hollywood Reporter that the actress passed away on Aug. 24. There's no word on her cause of death, although the trade site did note that health challenges had kept Sorkin from acting in recent years.

Born on Oct. 14, 1955, in Washington, Sorkin had a background in comedy and cabaret. She rose to fame by playing Calliope between 1984 and 1990, returning in 1992, 2001, 2006, and 2010. Calliope got up to all sorts of mischief during her time in Salem, designing gowns while inadvertently getting caught up in DiMera schemes. She fell for, and wed, Eugene Bradford (John de Lancie), who got caught up in a time machine before reuniting with his beloved Calliope.

A former co-host of America’s Funniest People, Sorkin also made appearances on TV shows like Frasier and wrote and produced for movies and TV. But many DC comics fans will best know Sorkin for being the original voice of the character Harley Quinn.

In fact, the role was meant to be a one-off in a 1992 episode of Batman: The New Adventures, inspired by a DAYS scene in which Sorkin played a harlequin in a dream. Sorkin ended up coming back to the animated show for more episodes. She also voiced the character in legions of video games, animated movies, and animated series down through the years.

DC head honcho James Gunn posted on Instagram:

Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker, added on Twitter:

Sorkin is survived by her husband, Christopher Lloyd, and their two children.