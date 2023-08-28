Skip to main content
GH Team Deception
image caption
Kirsten Storms, Amanda Setton and Lynn Herring 

General Hospital Promo: Team Deception Heads to Court Against Jackson Montgomery

General Hospital Promo for the week of August 28 - September 1, 2023

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo:

The crew at Deception face off against Pine Valley's Jackson Montgomery (Walt Willey). Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) head to court to defend their business. Meanwhile, Brick (Stephen A. Smith) is back and wonders if someone's trying to 86 Sonny (Maurice Benard) to get the cash for themselves. Carly (Laura Wright) also warns Dex (Evan Hofer) to make tracks before its too late.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoiler Promo: Gladys Tries to End Sasha's Mental Health Torment

What are you looking forward to this week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!

