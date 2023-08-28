On today's General Hospital recap: Kristina tells Alexis she saw her at the pool with Molly and the surrogate and decided to steer clear. Alexis reassures her whatever is going on with Molly won't impact their relationship. Alexis thinks Andrea will make a great surrogate and asks Kristina for patience.

Gregory tells Alexis he told Finn the truth and he was devastated. He apologizes for putting Alexis on the spot with Finn. She asks about Chase, and Gregory admits he just wants more time when it's not all about his illness.

Liz admits to Finn she knows Gregory's diagnosis and is sorry for Finn's pain. Finn says he knows what's coming but can't believe it will happen to his father. Liz tells him to take advantage of his father's current situation as much as he can and not to miss out. Finn is sorry he spent years hating his father and turning his back on him. Liz mentions Chase and Finn says he'll be there for his brother. Liz says she'll be there for Finn.

Carly talks to Diane about Drew and how she needs to get him out of Pentonville. Diane says since there was no trial and Drew took the plea deal there is nothing she can do. Carly wants a new judge and Diane wonders if there is something prejudicial in the judge's past.

Diane says the appeals process can take years and it might be wiser just to let Drew finish his sentence. Carly is desperate and begs her to pull some strings or talk to Robert just as he arrives. He tells Diane he bought a new car and she agrees to join him soon.

Lucy angrily throws a drink in Martin's face, letting him know she's aware he gets money from the third ex-wife. Lucy says she knows that's why he doesn't want to marry her, but he says he loves her. Martin questions how Lucy found out he was getting alimony.

Lucy admits she met Jackson Montgomery and sneaked a peak at his files. She asks Martin to give up the money but he doesn't think she means it. Lucy admits she might be bankrupt soon and explains about the lawsuit and how the stock is dropping. She says the hearing is tomorrow and it could be the end of Deception.

Anna tells Robert she needs a favor, no questions asked and wants help finding out if Valentin is still on Pikeman's payroll. Anna says she doesn't know why Valentin lied about being at ELQ that night and what else he's lied about. She thinks Valentin is still in bed with Pikeman and wants Robert to find out the truth. Valentin interrupts, then spots Martin and chastises him for not getting "it" done.

Portia tells Marshall that Curtis is being released tomorrow and hasn't reached out to them. She worries he's not planning on coming home. Marshall believes Curtis loves her but agrees he's avoiding Portia.

Trina tells Josslyn that Curtis is still pushing Portia away and wonders how she can bring them back together. Trina blames herself, but Josslyn says it's on her parents and not her. Trina heads over to talk to her mother who says she's not sure if Curtis will be coming home tomorrow. Portia tells Trina not to get her hopes up because it will be an adjustment for all of them.

Stella finds Curtis alone and chastises him for working without his therapist and doesn't believe he's ready to be released. She says he needs to be prepared for his new reality. Stella tells him he can't bottle up his feelings and it will take everything Curtis has to face this situation.

Stella thinks this situation can enrich his life in ways he doesn't yet understand. Curtis doesn't believe it was God's plan. Stella says FDR ran the country from a wheelchair and believes Curtis is set for something bigger. She asks if he plans on pushing Portia away once he gets home and he admits he has hurt her. Curtis calls Portia and says he's coming home and that they will make it work.

