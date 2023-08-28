Skip to main content
Y&R Nick and Adam
image caption
Joshua Morrow and Mark Grossman

The Young and the Restless Promo: The Newman Boys Throw Blows

The Young and the Restless Promo for the week of August 28 - September 1, 2023

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo: 

The Newman brothers just can't act right. Adam (Mark Grossman) declares to Victor (Eric Braeden) he should be the CEO at Newman Media. Nick (Joshua Morrow) ain't feeling it and tells their pappy Adam is just a world of trouble while his brother owns his arrogance and let's his big bro know good guys don't win. Nick let's his right hook tells Adam how he feels about his remarks. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Summer Wants to End Things with Kyle

What are you looking forward to this week? Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promos!

