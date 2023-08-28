The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki is Named CEO of Newman Media

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers:

Nick/Sharon: The former high school sweethearts (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) are at their wit's end in their new business venture with Adam (Mark Grossman) and the behind-the-scenes at Newman Enterprises. Both Nick and Sharon debate on going it alone.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) doles out a challenging task for Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to complete.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) plays Cupid.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) squares up for his seat at Newman Enterprises.

Billy/Lily: The former lovers (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) take the time to see how the other is doing. Watch for Billy to needle Adam.

Victor/Nikki/Victoria/Nick/Adam/Sharon: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) is tired of all the chaos surrounding his three elder children at Newman Enterprises. Victor tells Nikki that Nick, Sharon and Adam teaming up isn't panning out as he expected and wants to shake things up at Newman Media. Later, Victor has the trio come over to the ranch and lights into them for the turmoil at SNA. Victor then asks them who they think should run things.

They all pitch themselves, but Victor has already decided who will be in charge of Newman Media: NIKKI! Victor reveals Nikki, being the only CEO at Newman Media, will make waves in the business world and the family. Nikki is the only one Victor can rely on, considering the mess his kids are making, especially Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victor is tired of her shenanigans and clips her wings. Look for Adam to start plotting payback.

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) causes drama between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy.

Diane: The architect (Susan Walters) jumps in and saves Ashley's (Eileen Davidson) life.

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) draws a line with Adam.

Tessa/Mariah: The ladies (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) get an update on baby Aria.

Jack/Ashley: The siblings bury the hatchet.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!