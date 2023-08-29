Skip to main content
Matthew Atkinson

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Tries to Make Hope Feel Better

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for August 28, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Thomas and Hope are chatting about her marital issues at Forrester Creations. Thomas says he tried to make it clear to Liam the mistake he’s making letting his marriage to Hope go. That being said, Liam’s unwilling to resolve his issues. Thomas was unwilling to tell Liam everything that happened between the two of them, and nothing makes any sense. Their kiss in Italy was EVERYTHING but he’s struggling to determine how to make things better…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Vows to Claim Her Place in Finn's Life

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

