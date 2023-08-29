On today’s General Hospital recap: The Ashfords welcome Curtis home from rehab. Trina excitedly gives him a tour of the newly accessible house. Marshall takes Curtis aside and tells him there is trouble at the club and explains about Selina's threat. Curtis wonders if he should sell the club, but Marshall thinks they can make it work. Curtis thinks he should move on, though Marshall asks him to reconsider.

Portia tells Trina to tone it down because they can't push too hard. They need to let Curtis go at his own pace. Trina worries she made Curtis feel uncomfortable, and Portia admits she's trying to find the right balance.

Curtis apologizes to Portia for the way he spoke to her when he was in the hospital. He admits he feels overwhelmed and can't physically love her (wink, wink, nudge, nudge). Portia says they'll get through this situation together.

Carly tells Michael there may be a way to get Drew out of Pentonville and explains her conversation with Diane. Carly worries about Drew, but Michael says he's under Sonny's protection. (Hey Mikey, remember that time you were under Sonny's protection? How did that work out for you?)

Carly mentions seeing Austin at Pentonville and Michael admits Sonny has Dex following him. Michael explains the connection with Austin and Mason and how Betty was their mole. Carly thinks maybe Drew can find out who Austin was visiting at Pentonville, but Michael doesn't think they should involve Drew. Michael promises if Sonny needs help, he'll make sure he gets it.

Cyrus mentions to Drew he knows he is under Sonny's protection. Drew says he never asked for Sonny's protection and isn't associated with Sonny's world. Cyrus says Drew is protected whether he wants it or not and by extension, he also has Sonny's protection. Cyrus says he owes his life to Drew and won't forget it.

Brick tells Sonny that Betty took off to Mexico. Sonny updates Brick on Austin's visit to Pentonville, and Brick agrees to find out who Austin visited. Brick mentions Pikeman has worked everywhere, but Sonny doesn't think the risk is worth the reward anymore. Brick wonders if Austin's boss, whoever it is, is trying to create friction between Sonny and Pikeman so he would back out, allowing them to step in.

Janet does what she can to make Sasha more comfortable as Dr Montague lurks in the hallway. Monty lets himself into her room and drugs Sasha again. Janet returns to find Sasha passed out and tells Monty she's worried Sasha isn't improving. He says her recovery will take some time but Janet wonders if Sasha will get better treatment elsewhere.

Gladys approaches Nina about Sasha's condition and says she needs fifty thousand dollars to pay for Sasha's treatment. Nina is suspicious and reminds Gladys she's in charge of the guardianship. Gladys says she can't access the funds because of the Deception lawsuit. Nina questions why Gladys hasn't asked Sonny, but she says Nina is close to Sasha. Nina doesn't believe Gladys and kicks her out.

Gladys decides to tell the truth and admits she got into trouble playing poker. She needs the money to pay her gambling debts. Nina can't believe Gladys was planning on using Sasha's money to pay off her debts. Nina refuses to help and tells Gladys to go ask Sonny for the money.

Monty calls Gladys to let her know the suggestion about moving Sasha. He tells Gladys to have his money in two days. Gladys goes back in and tells Nina the money is to pay off the doctor to allow Sasha to leave.

The Deception women head to court but none of them have details on who filed the lawsuit. Lucy is surprised when Jackson walks in and wants to know why he's in town. Jackson says he's there to make sure his client is represented but refuses to tell her who his client is. Lucy is certain she'll win because she didn't steal the product.

Deception’s lawyer, Elise, arrives and Maxie says she has all the paperwork to prove they invented the Deceptor. Elise believes the case is a slam dunk.

Tracy shows up and Maxie thinks she's there to support Brook Lynn and the rest of the Deception women. Tracy says she's there to protect her claim to the Deceptor.

