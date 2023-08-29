Skip to main content
Kassie DePaiva

Kassie DePaiva Returns to General Hospital as Blair Cramer!

Kassie DePaiva is getting her coins! The daytime veteran is gearing up to make another appearance on a soap: General Hospital

TVLine is reporting DePaiva will reprise her One Life to Live role as Blair Cramer. According to the site, GH is keeping top secret what brings her character back to Port Charles. Viewers remember DePaiva appeared on GH in 2012 right when OLTL wrapped its broadcast on ABC, along with co-star Roger Howarth (Austin, GH; ex-Todd, OLTL). Will the two share scenes?

No word on how long the actress will be on canvas. DePaiva's first episode will air in September. 

