Michael Damian Checks Back Into The Young and The Restless

Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti) is making his way back to Genoa City. The multi-hyphenated star is returning to The Young and the Restless this fall. According to the show, Damian will have what is being called "an extended stay" when he reappears, starting Sept. 28. Co-star Lauralee Bell (Christine) remarked on Damian's return on Twitter by posting a video and tweeted:

Yup, it’s happening @michaeldamian1 coming back to #yr and this time for an extended stay!

Fans who can't get enough of seeing Damian will get more of him in an upcoming film. Irish Wish, which features Lindsay Lohan, premieres on Netflix in early 2024.

Damian also has another project coming soon which just wrapped, Paris Christmas Waltz. He directed and produced the film for Great American Family; it stars Days of Our Lives' Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) and Glee's Matthew Morrison.