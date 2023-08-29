Skip to main content
Sharon Case

The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Updates Esther on Her Business Dealings

The Young and the Restless Recap for August 28, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon arrives at Crimson Lights which freaks out Esther. She assumes her turn at the helm is over. Esther’s a little pissed her time in charge is being cut short because Sharon’s in business with Adam and Nicholas. Sharon informs her there’s no need to step down from her position. Esther is thrilled to learn Sharon’s new business hasn’t gone to hell. Sharon informs her how things are going when Adam approaches…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nick Advises Adam to Get Over Himself

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

