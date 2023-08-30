On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila emerges from the storage closet’s closet and tells Deacon she heard everything Carter and Ridge said. She thanks him for protecting her from their probing questions. She knows she’s made things difficult for Deacon, and appreciates all he’s done for her. No one else cares for her except, perhaps, Finn. She tells him what it felt like to embrace Finn both before and after her trial. She promises she won’t tear his life apart, but will, eventually, be with her son.

At Forrester Creations, Finn and Steffy kiss and he promises her no one will keep them apart. He is hers forever.

