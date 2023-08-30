Skip to main content
Sean Kanan, Kimberlin Brown

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Sheila Thanks Deacon for Protecting Her

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for August 30, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila emerges from the storage closet’s closet and tells Deacon she heard everything Carter and Ridge said. She thanks him for protecting her from their probing questions. She knows she’s made things difficult for Deacon, and appreciates all he’s done for her. No one else cares for her except, perhaps, Finn. She tells him what it felt like to embrace Finn both before and after her trial. She promises she won’t tear his life apart, but will, eventually, be with her son.

At Forrester Creations, Finn and Steffy kiss and he promises her no one will keep them apart. He is hers forever. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Carter and Ridge Interrupt Deacon’s Sexy Time with Sheila

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

